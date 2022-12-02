Muskogee Civic Center is excited to host the "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical" at 7 p.m. Saturday..
The hilarious "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical" is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter.
Suggest it, they’ll sing it! Then, vote for your favorite and be in awe as a full-blown, holiday-themed, winter wonderland, elf, reindeer, and menorah filled musical unfolds, complete with hummable melodies, jazz hands, and more holiday cheer than a bus full of mall Santas, this new musical will enter the annals of holiday classics.
"Broadway’s Next Hit Musical" has been seen recently at The Triad, Tribeca Film Festival, and at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, among others. Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It’s all improvised, and it’s all funny. Under the direction of improv veterans Rob Schifmann and Deb Rabbai, TheaterWeek hailed the show as “brilliant,” and the New York Post called "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical" “remarkable.”
“We continue to bring national and international acts to the Muskogee Civic Center: Christmas in Killarney, Hiplet Ballerinas, and Soul of Mexico among others. 'Broadway’s Next Hit Musical' is another diverse show for our citizens to enjoy” said John Cruz, Muskogee Civic Center director.
For information or tickets visit muskogeeciviccenter.com or at facebook.com/MuskogeeCivicCenter.
