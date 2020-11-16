Muskogee STEAM Center has released rules for The Amazing Muskogee Gingerbread Architecture Prize, a new STEAM challenge for classrooms, groups, families or individuals. The challenge consists of making a gingerbread version of a Muskogee building — a church, school, home, or public or historic building. The structure can be made out of cardboard, but must be covered in gingerbread-type cookies and candies. It does not have to be edible. Group size is limited to 30 participants per team. To enter, send a photo of your original gingerbread construction to muskogeesteamcenter@gmail.com by Dec. 1. Entries will be judged and winners will be notified that week.
Muskogee STEAM Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the joy of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics for learners of all ages. For complete rules, join the Muskogee STEAM Center Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.