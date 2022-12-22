Allie Clemens, a sixth grader at Sadler Arts Academy, was chosen as the winner of the Muskogee Phoenix Coloring Contest. She received a 6-foot stocking, valued at $500, courtesy of Nissan of Muskogee.
featured breaking
Girl wins Giant Stocking
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Wagoner's Rodriguez gets offer from OSU; sophomore gets offer from Sooners
- Community support lacking at concert
- 'A New Ball Game': Hilldale coach Clif Warford and wife Tawnda have a daughter playing high school basketball. How they all got here was on a road paved with a miracle, heartbreak and perseverance.
- Misty Perry ordered to stand trial
- Misty Perry ordered to stand trial
- Two from area make Big 12 All-Academic first team
- O-I plant fire under investigation
- Eufaula man injured in two-vehicle collision
- Okie from Muskogee: Soper enjoys travel, volunteering, people
- Tigers' late shot nips Hilldale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.