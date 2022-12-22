Girl wins giant stocking photo

Muskogee Phoenix Coloring Contest winner Allie Clemens shows her winning entry while accepting her giant prize from Greg Stout, owner loyalty manager at Nissan of Muskogee.

Allie Clemens, a sixth grader at Sadler Arts Academy, was chosen as the winner of the Muskogee Phoenix Coloring Contest. She received a 6-foot stocking, valued at $500, courtesy of Nissan of Muskogee.

