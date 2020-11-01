Give blood, give thanks

Oklahoma Blood Institute is thanking generous donors who volunteer their time to give the gift of lifesaving blood with a limited edition “Give Blood, Give Life” face mask.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Gore Community from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, at the Harps Foods Store on the bloodmobile. Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood. Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows.
Donors will also receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.*
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling or texting Greg at 479-652-2362 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
