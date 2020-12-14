Giveaway in memory of late pastor

Muskogee native Starr Fisher recalled how her late uncle, Apostle Lathon Archie, served his community.
"He had the mind and the heart to give," she said. "He was a servant in every capacity of the word."
Archie, founder and pastor of Faith Deliverance Christian Center, died in 2015. Archie established such programs as Royal Instructional School of Excellence, Precious Little Angels Childcare and Students Taking a New Direction (STAND).
Fisher, who now operates Manhattan Catering in Tulsa, said she wants to honor her uncle by hosting the Lathon Archie Memorial Holiday Give-A-Way 6 p.m. Christmas Eve at Archie's former church.
"The objective is to feed folks and give those kids toys," she said. "If people are hungry and need help with groceries or things, we're also going to have bags for people who show up."
Fisher, a Tulsa resident, is working through Christian Ministers Alliance of Tulsa, as well as her own Give A Little Project nonprofit and her catering business.
The Give A Little Project is a foundation that helps people care for the needs of others, Fisher said. The project has included giveaways of Easter baskets, as well as donations of clothing, groceries and toiletries for the needy.
"It's an opportunity for you to give a little and your little will help a lot," Fisher said. "Anything I do is to make sure everybody's needs are taken care of."
She said the giveaway program "adopted" 130 needy families through Muskogee Public Schools.
Fisher is seeking community donations of toys and food for the Christmas Eve giveaway.
Toys could include bicycles, block sets, action figures, baby dolls, Barbie-type dolls, board games, riding toys, educational toys, art supplies, crayons, balls, clay, puzzles or skateboards.
Food donations include turkeys, hams, chicken, bacon, sausage, yams, green beans, potatoes, corn, stuffing cereal, light bread or biscuits.
"We'll take financial donations if all else fails," she said. "The name of the game is to make sure people do not do without this holiday. 2020 has been one year that's been up in the air, and we want to help people end the year with a bang, on a high note."
Fisher said people wanting to make a donation should contact her. She said people can drop items off at Muskogee City Hall or Tree House Dispensary, as long as they notify her first.
Masks will be worn and required at the Christmas Eve giveaway, she said.
"We're going to do our very best to make it to where it is a drive-up and get loaded situation, where no one has to get out," Fisher said. "There may be a wait, maybe because the lines will be long."
You can help
• To donate toys or food to the Lathon Archie Memorial Holiday Give-A-Way, call Starr Fisher at (918) 407-8889 or email at LAHolidayGiveaway@gmail.com
If you go
WHAT: Lathon Archie Memorial Holiday Give-A-Way.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
WHERE: Faith Deliverance Christian Center, 401 Independence Ave.
