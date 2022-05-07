Giving blood or platelets a simple act with powerful impact

The American Red Cross, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Suburban Propane have joined together to encourage communities to commit to a simple act with a powerful impact – giving blood or platelets for patients in need.
A blood drive is planned in Muskogee from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12, at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
As a blood donor himself, Jerry Rice urges individuals to roll up a sleeve and take pride in the lifesaving impact they’re making. “Here’s your chance to make a difference,” Rice said. “You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or family member who needs blood – and that’s why it’s so important.”
As a thank you, Suburban Propane is fueling a lifetime of road-tripping memories with a special opportunity for donors who answer the call to give power to patients. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma April 19-May 19, will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who come to give will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane.
A simple act can lead to lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
