Giving Sight Day set for Oct. 3

As part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) first ever “Giving Sight Day,” participating eye doctors will be offering free vision exams to those in-need on October 3, 2020.
“No one should have to suffer from an undiagnosed or untreated vision problem,” said OAOP President Dr. Tyson Allard. “Poor vision can impact everything from a patient’s quality-of-life to his or her health and safety. We are proud to be able to offer our assistance to those in-need.”
Giving Sight Day on Oct. 3 is the first annual “day of service” for participating Oklahoma optometrists to give back to their communities by performing free eye exams. Some clinics are also offering free frames and lenses. A complete list of participating optometrists can be found at oklahoma.aoa.org/patients-and-public/giving-sight-day. Each participating clinic has its own policies for COVID-19 protocol and operating hours. Some clinics may participate on a day other than Oct. 3. Patients seeking free eye exams should call the clinic they plan to visit to inquire about Giving Sight Day policies.
As of Sep. 22, participating locations and clinics include:
Muskogee — Eyecare of Muskogee, Dr. Karla Rice, 2300 Chandler Road, (918) 682-2181.
Tahlequah — Keys Eye Care, Dr. Wyatt Williams, 17900 S Muskogee Ave., (918) 207-0700.
