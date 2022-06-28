Glance — Muskogee City Council

During regular meeting of the Muskogee Municipal Authority and the Muskogee City Council on Monday, city councilors took the following action:
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Approved:
• To authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and Cook Consulting LLC., for Muskogee Water System Maintenance, in an amount not to exceed $325,000.
• To authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and Utilicore Municipal Solutions Inc., for Muskogee Sanitary Sewer Leak Repair Maintenance, in an amount not to exceed $250,000.
• The lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting LLC., for the Canterbury Storm Sewer Replacement Project No. 2022005, in the amount of $421,202.24.
CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
• Minutes of special City Council meeting of June 6, 2022 and regular City Council meeting June 13, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2908 declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution, as a surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Request from Rickey Ballard for a Specific Use Permit for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, located at 715 East Side Blvd.
• Resolution No. 2902 authorizing the continuation of the account fund for the City of Muskogee entitled "Solid Waste Improvements," and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming FY2022-2023.
• Lowest and best bids: a) #2 Cover Material, APAC/Okay Quarry - $12.00 - $16.00 per ton; b) Aggregate, Youngman Rock - $9.95 per ton; c) 3" Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $12.00 per ton; d) Asphalt Sand, Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; e) Fill Sand, Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; f) Concrete-Type S3 and S4, Youngman Rock - Alternate #1 Location: Porter, OK - $70.95 per ton, Alternate #2 delivered to stockpile - $9.70 per ton, Alternate #3 delivered to job site - $12.80 per ton; g) Hot-Cold Patching Material, Tulsa Asphalt - Alternate #1 Location: Tulsa, OK - $92.00 per ton, Alternate #2 delivered to material yard - $106.00 per ton; h) 12" Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $6.95 per ton; and i) Limestone Screening, Apac/Okay Quarry - $13.25 per ton.
• Lowest bid to Twin Cities Ready Mix for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $115.00 per cubic yard; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $124.00 per cubic yard; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $112.00 per cubic yard; d) Flow Fill concrete at $104.00 per cubic yard; and e) City Pay Dray at $120.00.
• Lowest and best bid from McIntosh Service LLC., as the City of Muskogee Plumbing Contractor for maintenance and upkeep of all City facilities and buildings.
• Change Order No. 1 for Muskogee Interconnects Package "B," in the amount of $62,400.50, and to increase completion time by an additional 45 days.
• Payment of $8,040 to Green Country Landscaping for contract azalea replacement work.
• Reject all bids on the Hatbox Concession Improvements, and direct Staff to rebid the project based upon a new scope of work.
• Nine (9) agreements with the following wholesale water users: Rural Water District #1, Rural Water District #2, Rural Water District #5, Rural Water District #6, Rural Water District #9, Haskell Public Works Authority, Okay Public Works Authority, Porter Public Works Authority, and Taft Public Works Authority, and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreements
• An amended agreement between the City of Muskogee, Muskogee Nonprofit Resource Center, Saint Francis Health System, and Dropbike Corporation, d/b/a Drop Mobility, which creates a public bike share program for local residents, visitors, and Muskogee County residents.
• Contract between the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee Area Arts Council to support programming that furthers the arts in Muskogee.
• Memorandum of understanding extending the provisions of the 2021-2022 collective bargaining agreement between the City of Muskogee and the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 until the earlier of June 30, 2023 or until a new collective bargaining agreement is negotiated and executed.
• Memorandum of understanding extending the provisions of the 2021-2022 collective bargaining agreement between the City of Muskogee and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 until the earlier of June 30, 2023 or until a new collective bargaining agreement is negotiated and executed.
