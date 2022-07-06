GLANCE — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 27 regular meeting.
• Elevator maintenance contract with KONE.
• Contract between Oktaha Public Schools and Muskogee County Sheriff's Department for service of deputy.
• Annual dues to Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) in amount of $7,112.
• Application and road crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for road bore at 1200 E. 83rd St. E. in District 1.
• Purchase of water rescue craft for Emergence Management utilizing ARPA funds.
• Purchase of Mobile Command Medical Response Trailer Emergency Management utilizing ARPA funds.
The commissioners took no action on the following:
• Minutes of the July 1 special meeting.
• Selection of payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability coverage for Muskogee County.
• Petition to take in approximately one-eighth mile of South 135th Street East lying south of East 234th Street South in Muskogee County District 2.
• Mowing bids for Keefeton Fire Department.
