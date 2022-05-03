GLANCE — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of April 25 regular meeting.
• Approved a resolution establishing a "No Thru Trucks" designation on Wainwright Road between Old Highway 69 and Oklahoma 72 in Muskogee County.
• Took no action on the cancellation of a contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Vanish Pest Control.
• Took no action regarding an administrative contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the administration of CDBG-DR grant program.
• Took no action concerning Garland County regarding the restoration of the Muskogee County Jail.
• Approved expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $165,000 by District 1 for improvement to a one-mile stretch of South Gulick Street.
