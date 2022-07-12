GLANCE — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee County commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 5 regular meeting and July 1 special meeting.
• Took no action on selection of a payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability Coverage for Muskogee County.
• Approved petition to take in approximately 1/8 mile of S 135th St. E lying south of E 243rd St. S., in Muskogee County District 2.
• Approved annual membership dues for ACCO in the amount of $4,500.
• Approved declaration of Surplus Property from the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Lg Monitor, ID#C-220-52: (1) HP Laserjet Pro, ID#C-220-15: (1) HP Copier, ID#C-221-04: (1) HP Copier, ID#C221-04: (1) HP Copier, ID#C-220-62: (1) Desk, ID#C-105-55: (1) ACER Monitor, ID#C-220-44: (1) Wasp Stand, ID#C-221-15: (1) 236 LED Monitor, ID#C-220-07: (1) Kyeceria Copy & Fax, ID#C221-03(1) Dell Optiplex Tower, ID#C-220-03: (2) ACER Monitors, ID#C-220-41-2 & C-220-41-4: (1) Victor Calculator, C221-34: (1) IX500 Scanner, ID#CC221-34; (1) TX500 Scanner, ID#C-257-02
• Approved resolution for Equipment Lease Renewals with ODOT and FY23 Insurance Verifications for Districts utilizing the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Took no action on request for conveyance of the following property to the Town of Warner: Section 28 Township12North Range19East Farmland in Warner Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter.
• Watched presentation from Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean concerning the Muskogee County Assessor Website.
• Removed from the table Bid #44, mowing for Keefeton Fire Department.
• Approved Bid #44, mowing for Keefeton Fire Department — Scott Hefflin at $160 per mow.
• Approved District 2 LOW WATER BRIDGE CB26-XTBM-SKO-DTL-00E – Bid#46 — RRE of Stillwater, $156,400.
