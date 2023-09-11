At their regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept 5, 2023.
• Took no action on county Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
• Approved request for conveyance from the Town of Warner for the following property: Warner OT the South 20’ of Lot 10 & all of Lot 11 Block 41.
• Approved expenditure from the ARPA Account for replacement of a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: FY23 Bid #65.
• Approved expenditure from the ARPA Account for earthwork, roads, and approaches for a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: 6 months bid
• Approved expenditure from the ARPA Account for hauling for a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: 6 months bid
• Accepted the FY23 Annual Report from the District Attorney for the Drug Asset Forfeiture account.
• Approved Service Agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor and ACT for licenses, support, and services.
• Took no action on 324-A Claim Form for Smith Ferry Road Project, JP#35987(04).
• Approved Letter of Agency, (LOA), between the OSU Extension Office and Dobson Communications.
• Approved resolution to choose Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District 2 as the engineer responsible for bridge inspections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.