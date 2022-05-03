GLANCE — Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Approved:

• Public Works Committee minutes of April 18 meeting.

• State contract pricing in the amount of $69,611 for the purchase of one Kubota KX040 Mini-Excavator with attachments from Stewart Martin Kubota of Muskogee for use in pollution control.

• Changing Owens Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Boston to Okmulgee Avenue as recommended by the Street Committee.

• Second amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Trust Indenture, permitting one trustee to serve without being a Muskogee resident.

• Amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority bylaws, permitting one trustee to reside outside the Muskogee's municipal boundaries.

• Appointment of Darzella Newton to a three-year term with the Historical Preservation Commission, replacing Alex Reynolds beginning May 1, 2022.

FINANCE AGENDA

Approved:

• Finance Committee minutes of April 18 meeting

• Claims for all city departments from April 9 through April 22. 

SPECIAL REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Approved:

• Muskogee Redevelopment Authority minutes of April 26 meeting.

• Agreement with Gary Garvin to serve as Interim General Manager of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, to begin May 3, 2022.

Rejected:

• Creation of a proposal to entice development within the Northwest Quadrant of the City

