Glory-Jordan chosen for HUD's Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

TAHLEQUAH — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has chosen Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan as a member of the first-ever Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.
“Secretary Glory-Jordan is a Cherokee citizen and a native of Northeastern Oklahoma who has been a longtime leader and champion of the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee people,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The leadership and experience she brings to the table will be invaluable to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new committee, which aims to engage with tribal leaders on HUD policies and programs.”
Glory-Jordan, one of 15 members named to the committee, was selected based on her qualifications and nominations from her community to directly engage with senior HUD officials on housing issues. Her term of service began on Nov. 29, and will run through Nov. 28, 2024.
“I am very humbled and honored to serve on the first-ever Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee,” Glory-Jordan said. “I look forward to further serving tribal communities by participating in this historic and important committee.”
The committee is being launched to strengthen nation-to-nation relationships between HUD and tribal communities, coordinate policy across all HUD programs, and advise on the housing priorities of Indian Country. The function of TIAC is to serve as a tool to supplement tribal consultation, and the establishment of the first-ever committee follows consistent engagement between HUD and tribes across the country.
“With the creation of the first-ever Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, HUD continues to answer the President’s call to strengthen our relationships with our tribal partners,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a news release. “I’m proud to move forward alongside this new committee with such esteemed members, who will help us to address the unique concerns of Indian Country.”
The TIAC was announced during Native American Heritage Month and preceded the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit. The committee was born out of a 2021 Presidential memorandum that directed all federal agencies to take actions to strengthen their policies and practices on tribal consultation. That same year, HUD announced its intention to establish the first HUD Tribal Advisory Committee.
The goal for HUD as it selected committee members was to reflect appropriate representation across the federally recognized tribes. Several HUD representatives will serve on the committee, as well.
Glory-Jordan recently completed a two-year term on the Federal Communications Commission Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. The committee included elected and appointed officials from municipal, county, state and tribal governments who provide guidance, expertise and recommendations to the Commission on telecommunication issues.
Glory-Jordan has served with every chief of the Cherokee Nation since the 1980s. She was appointed by the late Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller to serve as the first district court judge of the Cherokee Nation. She was a delegate to the 1999 Cherokee Nation Constitutional Convention and is a previous executive director of the Arkansas Riverbed Authority.
From 2007 to 2015, Glory-Jordan served on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, where she was elected by her peers to serve as Speaker during her second term. She has previously served as general counsel for the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation and in 2016 was named the outstanding housing lawyer nationwide by the National American Indian Housing Council. She is also a former gaming commissioner.
Glory-Jordan attended Hulbert High School and received her bachelor’s degree in business from Oklahoma State University. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 1981.
