The Greater Muskogee Manufacturing Alliance (GMMA) is accepting applications for the 2021 GMMA Education Scholarship.
The GMMA Education Scholarship was created in 2018 by Muskogee-area manufacturers who recognize that a skilled workforce is critical for their future success. The goal of the GMMA Education Scholarship is to assist individuals in improving their manufacturing skill sets.
“We are very excited to offer the scholarship for the third year,” said Jeff O’Neal, president of Advantage Controls and chairman of GMMA.
Over the past two years, GMMA has awarded six students more than $9,000 in scholarships to attend area schools to further their education.
“When we have a skilled workforce, it sets the stage for our companies to grow and prosper,” added O’Neal. “We can operate more efficiently, and our employees can continue to excel and move up in their careers.”
The scholarship is available to students of any age who are pursuing higher education related to manufacturing and affiliated fields of study.
“Both graduating seniors and adults qualify, which makes this program unique,” said Port of Muskogee Workforce Development Manager Lindsey McCall. “Traditionally, adults are not eligible for most scholarships. They can be in situations where they would like to pursue additional training and education but cannot afford it. This scholarship gives those individuals the opportunity to achieve their goals.”
Applications can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GMMASCHOLARSHIP21.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15.
For information or to receive a paper copy of the application: McCall, (918) 682-7887 or email to lindsey@muskogeeport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.