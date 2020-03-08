Greg Guinn, of Park Hill, needs help as he battles cancer. A GoFundMe page has been established for donations.
Guinn is a retired Oklahoma State park ranger and has also served as chief of police in Braggs, before becoming suddenly ill in 2019.
He underwent a double bypass surgery. The week before Christmas, he had his second surgery to remove 7 inches from his small intestine. On Feb. 4, Guinn was diagnosed with Stage IV Adenocarcinoma of the small intestine, a rare and aggressive cancer that has spread rapidly.
On Feb. 18, Guinn underwent another surgery to remove three tumors and also had a port installed in preparation of chemotherapy. He is waiting to hear if insurance will cover the cost of chemotherapy and when the sessions will begin.
A donation through GoFundMe will help Greg and his wife, Anna, offset out-of-pocket costs for deductibles and medication. Go to GoFundMe and search for Greg Guinn of Park Hill.
