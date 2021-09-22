Proceeds from a golf tournament held in May will help nonprofit programs expand.
Muskogee Golf Club officials distributed proceeds from the Health & Wellness Center Real Okie Championship among four organizations Wednesday afternoon. Benefited organizations were Health & Wellness, Green Country Behavioral Health, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and Lake Area United Way.
Muskogee Golf Club Head Golf Professional Bridger Ryan said the championship, held May 26-29, drew 155 players.
General Manager Tim Payne said this year's tournament raised $40,666. He said allocation was based on how the organizations helped at the tournament through volunteers or resources.
As the tournament's title sponsor, Health & Wellness Center, based in Stigler, received half the tournament proceeds, more than $20,000.
"What a great affiliation we have with those people," Payne said.
Health & Wellness Center Chief Executive Officer Teresa Huggins said the money will help incorporate a charitable foundation. Details of the organization have not been finalized, she said.
"It's going to make a huge difference," Huggins said about the tournament proceeds. "It's going to be the founding deposit. It will be the first fundraiser we've had."
Huggins said the federally qualified health center serves several counties, including Muskogee and McIntosh counties.
"We provide holistic medical services to underinsured and low-income populations," she said. "We have about 30,000 patients."
A center in Warner offers medical and behavioral health treatment, substance abuse treatment, psychiatry and mobile dental care. Centers in Eufaula and Checotah offer medical and behavioral health treatment, a pharmacy, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric care and mobile dental care.
The service also has centers in Haskell, Pittsburg, LeFlore, Sequoyah and Latimer counties.
Muskogee Golf Club distributed about $6,700 each to the three remaining organizations.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Executive Director Kim Lynch said she expects the proceeds to benefit the Dream Team after-school and summer programs at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"It just helps tremendously for our children and helps with the program," Lynch said. "We have six classes and 25 kids in each class."
Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison said their share of the money will go into its annual campaign to benefit 16 agencies in the Muskogee area.
Keith Harlin, GCBH director of adult crisis services, said the money will go for outreach, as well as programs at a new medical services building being built near its facility.
"We're doing some new things," Harlin said. "We're growing, and this is going to help us continue to grow."
Payne said he was very impressed with the number of volunteers GCBH was able to provide the tournament.
