Four candidates seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma House District 13, being vacated by Avery Frix, who is running for Congress.
GOP candidates are Neil Hays, Carlisa Rogers, Steve White and Brian Jackson.
The primary is Tuesday. If there is no runoff, the primary winner will face Democrat Jimmy W. Haley in the November general election.
The GOP candidates answered the following questions:
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
HAYS: "I have a breadth of diverse life experience that allows me to best represent our families and do what’s right. As a business owner, I know what it’s like to make payroll and the importance and dignity of work for our families (critical during the economic downturn we're experiencing). I’m a former coach and classroom teacher, and I’m alarmed at what progressives in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., are pushing on our communities — I stand against, with authority, indoctrination in our classrooms and defend women’s sports from biological males. Finally, I’m a product of our community. I’ve lived and worked in Muskogee, Checotah and everywhere in between in our district."
JACKSON: "I am a Christian, dad, granddad, Constitutionalist, Second-Amendment advocate and ardent right-to-lifer. Further, I am a free-market economics and cost accounting professor who has studied both product and factor markets. I have also produced a number of economic impact studies for business and public entities in Oklahoma. I understand how to apply economic theory toward growing a local economy."
WHITE: "I have lived in Muskogee for almost 30 years, been married 26 years, and have worked at Love Bottling Co. for 16 years. I am a family man and a businessman who has led many diverse teams and managed multi-million-dollar budgets. I’m also active in the community and church. I am as conservative as they come and believe our Republican values must be acted upon in the state legislature. Family means a lot to me. They are all in, supporting my campaign, and I have been endorsed by Oklahomans for Trump. I am pro-life, pro-second amendment, and a proud conservative Republican. I am ready to get to work for the people of our district and lead with our eastern Oklahoma values. We have a real opportunity in the state house to act and address these unprecedented rising costs."
ROGERS: "I will bring many different perspectives to the role — business owner/manager in health care, educator (public, private, and homeschool), and as a parent."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
JACKSON: "How to expose the overly-influential and monopolistic powers in Muskogee County that are stifling good economic growth. There are old-monied interests in this town who are content with making Muskogee a dispensary capital and leaving the town in abysmal economic condition."
WHITE: "There are many issues to address including government waste, veteran care, unprecedented inflationary price increases, supporting our officers and first responders, and protecting children. Improving our education system and fighting Biden’s inflation would be two priorities that need attention immediately. Reckless spending from Washington, D.C., and Biden’s war on oil and gas have left us with record high gas prices, record high costs for groceries and medicine, and Oklahomans are watching their paychecks shrink before their eyes. We must take swift action to lower the tax burden and find ways to lower the cost of goods. We must act, we cannot continue to watch this crisis get worse. Regarding education, there is still more work to do. We are losing teachers to surrounding states due to better opportunities. The support staff is an integral part of every school system and needs our attention."
ROGERS: "Currently, I think the number one issue is to fight federal overreach and woke leftist ideologies. The Biden Administration is actively destroying our economy and making repeated attempts to take power allotted to the states by our Constitution. We saw it last year with the vaccine mandate, and I would not be surprised if we see an attempt to weaken our Second Amendment rights in the very near future."
HAYS: "We need relief at both the local and national level that makes jobs, economic opportunity and reduction in inflation achievable. Government spending got us into this mess. I’ll oppose new taxes, burdensome regulations and relief via reductions in government spending and the size of government. Our economy was pretty good under President Trump. We should replicate what he did: Stop spending, reduce regulations and provide certainty. It’s a recipe for prosperity and job growth — and that sounds like a buzzword, but it has real meaning to families trying to put food on the table, drive their kid to school and keep a roof over their head."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
WHITE: "There are many constituents that are having to make choices between groceries or gas/medicine. And this issue is only getting worse as Biden has proven he’d rather beg for oil from Saudi Arabia than open the American drilling he closed. We cannot allow their bad policies to crush Oklahomans through unsustainable cost increases. Regarding education, more than 95 percent of the people that I interact with, that impact my life, and that better my quality of life have come through public education. We must focus on improvements."
ROGERS: "The original intent of the founding fathers was for the majority of governing power to be held by the states, not the federal government. It is common sense that once you relinquish something, it is difficult to regain control of it. Our founders realized the needs of a rural Oklahoman is going to be different from someone in a large city in California."
HAYS: "The best social program is a good-paying job. I can’t speak enough about the dignity of work and the importance economic opportunity provides to families trying to make it in their community and create a better life for their children. The state has experienced a huge surplus in revenue, and we have increased savings to record levels and it’s time to return that savings and tax dollars back to the people. The American and Oklahoma dream is at stake in the next two years. I want to be part of the solution, not the problem. I will tackle these issues the conservative way."
JACKSON: "Our young people should not have to move away to get good employment. Further, we need to remove some of the blight in Muskogee. With its port, rail and highway network and an airport there is no reason why Muskogee and its environs should remain in such poor economic condition. District 13 needs to capitalize on its comparative advantages."
4 How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
ROGERS: "I will be an advocate for states' rights under the 10th Amendment. I will not allow the Biden administration to turn Oklahoma into the East or West coast. Oklahomans need to be the ones deciding what is best for our state, not politicians in Washington, D.C."
HAYS: "I’ll look for waste, fraud and abuse in government and find ways to make state government more efficient — I believe we can find savings while prioritizing what’s important: infrastructure, public safety and education. When we find savings we can cut taxes, and that family in Muskogee who is struggling to buy gas or get new shoes for their kids to go back to school will have more of their own money in their pocket to make it. Government should focus on its core functions and get out of the way, and that’s what I’ll work on every day."
JACKSON: "Speak truth to power! As an economics professor and a politically active citizen, I am known a bit for being plain-spoken. I intend to throw a little light on the unhealthy antigrowth elements in this district."
WHITE: "We must immediately look at temporarily halting the state grocery tax, lower state taxes, and come up with innovative solutions to help offset some of the $5,200/year increase that the average family will pay for goods compared to last year, according to various studies. Regarding education, teachers often have to spend their own money to purchase supplies for their classrooms. I believe there is an opportunity for businesses to partner with the school systems to help fill some of these gaps. I would encourage these partnerships. This is an excellent way for businesses to be involved in our local communities."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
HAYS: "I want to reduce your taxes and expand your economic opportunity and prosperity. Additionally, I won’t waiver in defense of our values. We’re a conservative state and community, and folks won’t have to question where I stand in defense of our principles. If you want a politician to represent you, I’m not your guy. If you want a businessman who will work to make our families more prosperous, our government a little smaller and our lives a little easier… then I respectfully ask for your vote."
JACKSON: "Businesses will prosper, quality teachers will stay, poor neighborhoods will improve, crime rates will fall, young families will want to remain here, and people in general will have opportunities to live a more prosperous life."
WHITE: "Constituents would have more money in their pockets, more groceries in their carts for less, if we take the necessary action to address this. We need to do everything within our power as legislators to counteract Biden’s destructive policies. Regarding education, schools are constantly looking for and trying to maintain quality educators, staff, and administrators. With proper support, wise use of money, and attention given to certain areas, school administrators and school boards can increase the quality of educators, which will increase the quality of education. With better education, we make Oklahoma better."
ROGERS: "My constituents would benefit from having a legislator in office who represents their interests, not the interests of the woke left."
MEET THE CANDIDATES
NAME: Neil Hays
AGE: 49
HOMETOWN: Muskogee. Currently live in Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Farmers Insurance agent.
FAMILY: Wife, Nicole Hays; Children, Morgan Huerta, Nick Hays, Chance Hays, Brett Hays, Camden Hays and Connor Hays.
EDUCATION: (MBA) Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
HOBBIES: Hunting, fishing, golf.
NAME: Brian Jackson, Ph.D.
AGE: 62.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: University Professor of Accounting and Economics.
FAMILY: Married with two children, two stepchildren, numerous grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Harvard University, Graduate Certificate in Corporate Finance (2020), Oklahoma State University, Ph.D. in Economics (2005), University of Oklahoma, M.S. in Mathematics (1985), Northeastern State University, B.S. in Chemistry and Mathematics (1982).
HOBBIES: Teaching Sunday School at New Hope Baptist Church, Archaeology and Collecting Ancient Near East Artifacts; Volunteering for the Gospel Rescue Mission of Muskogee.
NAME: Carlisa Rogers
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Warner.
OCCUPATION: Former public school teacher, licensed nursing home administrator, homeschool mom.
FAMILY: Married to Scott for 28 years; Children: Madelyn, Erin and Cole.
EDUCATION: Associate degree from Connors State College, Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern State University.
HOBBIES: Travel, reading, doing anything with my family.
NAME: Steve White
AGE: 56.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Salesman for Love Bottling.
FAMILY: Married 26 years to Lisa White; Daughter, Mikela White; son, Gavin White.
EDUCATION: University of Oklahoma, Northeastern State University, Connors State College.
HOBBIES: Silversmithing, Native American beadwork.
Key dates
EARLY VOTING: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
REGULAR VOTING: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday
