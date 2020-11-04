Political newcomer Keith Hyslop unseated Muskogee County Commissioner Stephen Wright in a contest for the District 2 post the incumbent has held 12 years.
The Webbers Falls Republican, who left his job with Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District No. 2 to campaign for the post, snagged a victory by securing 54.31% of 6,945 votes cast. Unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board show Hyslop defeated Wright 3,772-3,173 in a race that attracted 62.2% of the district’s 11,164 registered voters.
“I expected a bigger turnout — it didn’t happen — but it still turned out good for me,” Hyslop said. “I just want to to give a big thanks to all my friends and family for their support and all my fellow taxpayers who actually got out and elected me and put their confidence in me.”
Wright said the outcome came somewhat as a shock, but acknowledged the trend that has seen the ranks of the GOP in county-level offices swell. Observers attribute the phenomenon to more Republican voters who cast straight-party ballots.
“It looks like I got it handed to me, but I haven’t even tried to sit back and analyze it yet,” Wright said after the ballots from all 12 precincts were counted. “Good luck to him is all I have got to say.”
Hyslop said it was disappointing to see other county officers endorse the incumbent because he knew he “was going to be victorious.” Regardless, he looks forward to taking office in January.
“It’s going to make an awkward work situation,” Hyslop said. “But, you know, I look forward to working with them when I get there. We’ll work together and get the job done.”
Hyslop said he will attend training for new county officers in December. He will take office Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.