Andy Simmons won the Republican nomination and his bid to become the next sheriff in Muskogee County in a contest that attracted just 20.2% of eligible voters.
A 25-year veteran and lieutenant at the Muskogee Police Department, Simmons outpaced Undersheriff Michael Mahan for the victory with 62.02% of the 2,736 votes cast. Unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board shows Simmons finished with a 1,697-1,039 lead.
Simmons, who earned the most votes in a three-candidate GOP primary contest on June 30, was slated to compete against Democrat Charles Pearson, a four-term sheriff who retired in 2016. Pearson, who faces a felony weapons charge filed earlier this year, withdrew from the election and endorsed Simmons days before early voting opened for the runoff election.
“We got the results we wanted, so we are certainly pleased with the results,” Simmons said after the ballots were tallied. “Of course, I won’t get sworn in until January, so I will take some time to figure out the ins and outs of the office — reach out to other sheriffs who can give me some good advice ... about how to make a smooth transition.”
Simmons dominated the outcome at precincts with close proximity to the city. Mahan, who campaigned Tuesday afternoon in Haskell to remind “people about the election” and make “sure they go to the polls,” found more support among rural voters but still fell short of a win.
“We did a lot of door-to-door and got to talk to a lot of people,” Mahan said about his first political campaign. “It was quite an experience — we met some tremendous people, a lot of good people.”
Simmons, a U.S. Navy veteran who “served on both fast-attack and ballistic missile submarines until 1995,” said his main goal as Muskogee County sheriff would “be to keep people safe.” He said his experience as leader of MPD’s Special Investigation Unit gave him the “ability to work with others and know how to formulate a plan to go after a problem.”
The second-generation law enforcer and lifelong Muskogee County resident said he plans “to stick with our platform and move forward” when he takes office. One priority, he said during the campaign, is to create an outreach program for Muskogee County youth and young adults, teaching them about the perils and pitfalls of substance abuse and a life of crime.
In other elections of local interest, Deena Farrow won the Democratic nomination in an election to choose the McIntosh County clerk. Unofficial results show Farrow beat Jennifer Ballard 877-525, earning 62.55% support.
Voters in Braggs passed a ballot proposition 24-22, or 52.17%, giving the mayor the authority to appoint two previously elected municipal officers. Those appointments will require majority support of the town’s board of trustees.
