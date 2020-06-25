GOP hopefuls for State Senate District 3 respond

Blake Cowboy Stephens is battling State Senator Wayne Shaw for the Republican nomination for District 3 in the June 30 primary. Stephens responded to questions concerning the election.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
“This Cowboy is excited about serving the people in District 3! I love people from all walks of life and of all ages. I’ve worked as a school counselor for the past 23 years and enjoy helping others. I relate well with people and have been in leadership all my life. I am already involved with several communities throughout the district and will continue to strengthen those relationships as well as develop new ones. I am approachable and want to represent you, your families, and your friends at the state capitol. I need your vote to make that a reality.”
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oklahoma and its residents?
“Dependency on oil and diversifying industry are two great challenges in Oklahoma. We are dependent on the energy sector as our main revenue stream in Oklahoma. Twenty-five percent of all jobs in Oklahoma are tied to the energy industry either directly or indirectly. We have struggled with this issue since statehood! I believe this issue is bigger than the challenges COVID-19 threw at us with historic unemployment. We are a resilient people and will pull together and work hard to get out of this circumstance. However, the price of oil has ALWAYS dictated our economic stability.”
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
“We are in the 21st Century, but yet we still use the phrase “Boom or Bust” as related to our economy and the oil field. Why do we accept the status quo? We must broaden our revenue stream by drawing in new businesses and supporting our current businesses with common sense legislation. The first thing a business looks at before going into a new market is the quality of the school system. When you fix our education woes, you fix many other issues, including diversifying our economy.”
4 How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
“In 2018, I ran for Governor. I have a vision for Oklahoma that is fresh. I believe when we truly value our public education system in Oklahoma and make our children a top priority, then you will begin to see real change in diversifying our economy. We must address our rural infrastructure challenges such as roads, utilities, phone services and internet. New business will come and bring their families to Oklahoma along with new jobs when this becomes a reality rather than a vision. Let’s not forget about partnering with our tribal leaders and embracing and appreciating each other’s leadership.”
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
“Our constituents deserve a State Senator that will listen to their concerns and represent them in a real way. I am ready to work for the constituents in District 3. I’m looking forward to working with city, county, state, and tribal leaders to accomplish what’s in the best interest of the constituents. As a man of faith, I’m excited about continuing to be involved in our communities. Together we can continue to fight for our liberties as proud Oklahomans and Americans. Together we will work to restore the booming Trump economy that was put on hold due to COVID-19.”
— Ronn Rowland
Meet the candidate
Editor’s note: Candidate Sen. Wayne Shaw did not respond.
NAME: Blake Cowboy Stephens.
AGE: 59.
HOMETOWN: Moody/Tahlequah.
OCCUPATION: School counselor, bus driver, Locust Grove Public School; rancher, business owner, Ridge Runner Ranch.
FAMILY: Happily married to Kathy Stephens for 37 years. We have two grown, married children (son and daughter) that’s blessed us with two granddaughters, ages 12, 17.
EDUCATION: Northeastern State University, M. Ed. School Counseling 1995; Oklahoma State University, B.S. Agriculture Education 1983; Northeastern A&M, Associates Degree 1981; Sapulpa High School, Graduate 1979.
HOBBIES: I’m a third generation rodeo cowboy and competitive team roper. I am an avid hunter and fisherman. I’ve practiced wildlife management and land management on our ranch for the past 25 years. I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I also love serving and worshiping the Lord.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: cowboyforsenator.com; facebook.com/blakecowboystephens/
