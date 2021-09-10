A Gore man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, approximately 6 miles west of Vian in Sequoyah County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jason Bryant, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 2 p.m. Thursday. Bryant was driving a 2016 Freightliner when the crash happened. He was wearing a seat belt. He was pinned for 63 minutes before Vian Fire Department removed him from the vehicle. OHP is conducting an investigation to determine what happened.
