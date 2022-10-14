A Gore man wanted on a first-degree murder complaint has been arrested.
Colton Younger Perry, 33, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.
Perry's wife, Misty Dawn Perry, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, also of Gore. Diamond was found dead in her home Nov. 28, 2016. Misty Perry is being held without bond.
According to court records, Misty Perry came into the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and was interviewed by investigators. After being advised of her rights, she confessed to shooting Diamond in the head in Diamond's bedroom, in concert with Colton Perry.
