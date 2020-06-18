Gore man injured in collision

A Gore man was injured when a vehicle pulled out in front of a motorcycle in Cherokee County, a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.
Mitchell Young, 56, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and was stable when admitted, the report states. His condition was not available.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday on Oklahoma 82, 1/2 mile south of County Road 888, approximately 12 miles south of Tahlequah. Charles Campbell, 79, of Welling, was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous southbound, and Young was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle northbound. Campbell failed to yield to oncoming traffic in an attempt to turn left onto a private drive and was struck by the motorcycle. Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. His vehicle's airbags deployed. Young was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
