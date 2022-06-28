A Gore man was injured when he drove a Peterbilt semi in front of an oncoming train, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Johnny William Rushing, 40, was taken to Baptist Health Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he was listed in good condition when he was admitted Monday, the report states.
According to OHP, Rushing was driving a 2013 Peterbilt semi when he was approaching a railroad crossing 2 miles east of Sallisaw at County Road 4640 and 1093 Road in Sequoyah County at approximately 11:55 a.m. Rushing failed to yield to the train and was struck by the Kansas City Southern train, operated by Adam Spatafora, 32, of Heavener. Spatafora was not injured. Rushing was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
