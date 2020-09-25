Gore man killed, four injured in collision

A Gore man died and four people were injured in a collision on U.S. 64 approximately 2 miles west of Vian in Sequoyah County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Travis Tullos, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alicia Hernandez, 30, of Vian, and four children in the vehicle Hernandez was driving were taken to area hospitals where they were treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Tullos was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla, and Hernandez was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500. The cause of the collision is under investigation. It is unknown if Tullos was wearing a seat belt. Hernandez, her 14-year-old passenger and 9-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts, but two 3-year-old passengers were not wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.