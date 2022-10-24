Gore man, Vian woman charged with drug crimes

A Gore man and a Vian woman have been charged in indictments returned by a Grand Jury in the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Clint Johnson.
Daniel Robert Frost, 25, of Gore, and Jessica Dawn Morris, 31, of Vian, are charged with Drug Conspiracy; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Frost and Morris are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Both Frost and Morris allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Frost is further charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Finally, Frost and Morris are charged with possessing a firearm to further their drug trafficking crimes. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
