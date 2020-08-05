OKLAHOMA CITY – Competing against thousands of SONIC® Drive-In teams throughout a series of challenges to test their operational execution, Gore SONIC is among the final 12 teams have demonstrated an exceptional performance in SONIC’s annual DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES, the brand’s premier training program. Mastering guest and operational service, each team worked together through a series of trainings, quizzes and team building exercises during a span of five months to strengthen their impressive skills while improving the drive-in’s overall guest experience.
Celebrating 26 years, the training program promotes healthy competition among teams, giving SONIC the chance to honor its outstanding carhops on both individual and group levels. The Final 12 teams are ultimately competing for a Gold, Silver or Bronze Medal award as well as individual recognition within each category.
Drive-in teams completed challenges in the following specific areas:
Food Safety
Switchboard: Order Taking
Fountain: Drink Preparation
Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation
Dresser, Grill and Swamp: Food Preparation
Carhop: Guest Service & Delivery
Monthly Promotions
Core Values and Brand Promise
Having advanced from the Top 1,000, Top 500, and Top 50, the Final 12 teams, listed in alphabetical order by city, are:
Colorado Springs, Colo. (4457 Austin Bluff Parkway)
Converse, Texas (8134 Kittyhawk Road)
El Paso, Texas (3930 Doniphan)
El Paso, Texas (9505 Socorro Ave.)
Gilbert, Arizona (987 N. Gilbert Road)
Gore, Oklahoma (501 N. Main St.)
Jackson, Mississippi (4719 Clinton Blvd.)
Knoxville, Tennessee (3307 N. Broadway)
Madison, Alabama (11396 County Line Road)
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (7500 S. Choctaw Road)
Patterson, Louisiana (1016 Highway 90)
Wichita, Kansas. (8612 W. Maple)
“The guest experience is critical to everything that we do at SONIC, and we are proud to work with such excellent and dedicated drive-in teams who are instrumental in making sure our guests are served in the best way possible,” said Kevin Knutson, senior director of operations training for SONIC Drive-In. “Our Final 12 drive-in teams champion the spirit of SONIC, our Brand Promise and Core Values through their impressive skills and investment in training.”
