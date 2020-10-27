Gore Sonic Drive-In earns gold, championship title

Sonic Drive-In honored the team from 501 N. Main St. in Gore with gold medals and the championship title in the 2020 Dr Pepper Sonic Games the brand’s premier competition training program.
Employees from Gore's Sonic competed against nearly 3,000 other drive-in teams across the country and surpassed the competition by showcasing impressive teamwork skills, and mastering guest and operational service.
During a span of five months, drive-in team members nationwide participated in a series of individual and team trainings as part of the DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES, including: Food safety, order taking, drink preparation, frozen treat preparation, food preparation, monthly promotions, core values and brand promise, service and delivery,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.