OKLAHOMA CITY – Students and teachers from Gore Elementary School were among hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from across Oklahoma to celebrate the culmination of the fifth year of the Oklahoma City Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education on Saturday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The program is free to all participants thanks to partners Devon Energy and Olsson and rewards area elementary students’ achievements in science and math while incentivizing students as well as their teachers to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Top-performing MVP students received tickets to an OKC Dodgers game as well as a commemorative MVP baseball hat.
The fifth year of the program wrapped up on Saturday with MVP Field Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark — an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families.
Attendees enjoyed participating in a variety of STEM activities and demonstrations presented by Devon Energy, Olsson, NASA, COSTEMA (Central Oklahoma Regional STEM Alliance), Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum as well as Mad Science of Central Oklahoma.
“MVP Field Day allows us to reward MVP Program students, teachers and their families with a day filled with fun STEM activities and learning opportunities at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. “STEM education is so important for our youth, and we thank all who participated this school year for their hard work and efforts throughout Oklahoma.”
Participation in the MVP Program was initially open only to Oklahoma City Public Schools in 2017. After a successful start, the program expanded in 2018 to include additional metro-area classrooms in the Mid-Del, Putnam City, Edmond and Norman school districts. The OKC Dodgers MVP Program became available statewide in 2019.
The program was offered throughout Oklahoma for the third straight year in 2021 and has experienced increases of more than 1,000 percent in both participating classrooms and total students impacted since the program’s inaugural year in 2017. The 2020 and 2021 programs each impacted more than 10,000 students per school year, even in the midst of the unique challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OKC Dodgers MVP Program will resume in August for the 2021-22 school year, which will be the program’s sixth year. For additional information about the OKC Dodgers MVP Program, or to register as a participating teacher, visit okcdodgers.com/mvp or email mvp@okcdodgers.com.
Information: (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.