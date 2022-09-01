A Gore woman died and another Gore woman was injured in a crash on Oklahoma 100, approximately 1.4 miles north of Gore in Sequoyah County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Meghan Lane, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. Amanda McKinley, 40, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable.
According to the report, the collision happened at approximately 6:27 p.m. Wednesday. Lane was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson northbound when she drove left of center in a curve and struck the 2019 Toyota Tacoma McKinley was driving southbound. Lane was not wearing a seat belt, and McKinley was wearing one, the report states.
