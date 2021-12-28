Gore woman dies in single-car crash

A Gore woman died in a single-car crash on Oktaha Road south of Summit, a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.
According OHP, Teresa Hardy, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube southbound at approximately 8:48 a.m. Saturday south of West 73rd Street South when she drove off the road for approximately 200 feet, hitting a tree. Hardy was not wearing a seat belt. The report also says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.