A Gore woman was killed and a Blanchard man was injured in a crash south of Braggs in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Melody Orman, 59, died at the scene. Darrell Krivanek, 49, of Blanchard, was stable when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 10 at East 93rd Street South. Orman was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion southbound, and Krivanek was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra northbound when Orman, for an unknown reason, drove over the center line, striking the GMC Sierra head-on. The GMC Sierra ran off the left side of the road and was partially submerged into Greenleaf Lake. Orman was wearing a seat belt, but Krivanek and his passenger, who was not injured, were wearing theirs, the report states.
