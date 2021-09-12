People can see and hear all sorts of street rods, custom cars and future classics at Gore's 19th annual Cruise Night Burnout and Car Show.
The car show runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
Registration is free. Best in Show winner receives $500 and a trophy.
A burnout competition will be at 6 p.m. Registration is free, and there will be free hot dogs.
First place wins $1,200 in cash plus a trophy.
Cruise Night is sponsored by the Gore Street Kings and Gore Chamber of Commerce.
