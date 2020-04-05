Gospel Rescue Mission guest Christine Sciscoe ascribes a feeling of safety to new cleaning protocols, she said.
"I feel really safe here," Sciscoe said. "You know when we line up for meals, we make sure we social distance. We set only three people to a table. It’s a little bit different. We make sure we wash our hands and sanitize. I work the front desk area, so I make sure I clean once one person has left there. There’s a lot of cleaning we’re doing and washing our hands and sanitizing."
GRM Director Rich Schaus said the mission was being cleaned from top to bottom three to four times a day in the wake of a global COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’ve always been a little cleaner than most places, so we’re just upping that scale," Schaus said. "We have upped our cleaning processes — our guests are disinfecting the entire mission daily."
Guest intake hasn't increased, Schaus said — at least, not yet.
"We are still taking people, kind of at the same pace — I don’t expect that to let up until people start losing paychecks," Schaus said. "That's only really started happening just now."
In addition to cleaning and social distancing, GRM has set aside two rooms as quarantine chambers for anyone displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms.
"If someone even has a fever they stay in there until it breaks, and then we decide how to proceed from there," Schaus said. "Nobody’s had a fever. We’ve had two people in there. We haven’t had anyone with the virus, and they’re actually doing really well right now."
Guest Paul Medhurst said he feels as prepared as he could possibly be for COVID-19 while staying at the mission.
"It’s hard to know what’s going to happen, but we’re staying positive and everyone’s in a pretty good frame of mind. There isn’t much you could do to prepare yourself other than have food and cleaning supplies," Medhurst said. "We’ve gone from what you’d consider a normal clean, and now we’re cleaning three or four times as much as what we would. Everyone’s picked up their efforts to clean around and look after each other."
Schaus said the hardest thing for the GRM so far has been event cancellations and postponements.
"We’re just putting them on the back burner. We had a Facebook social dinner that we were going to have to talk about race relations, a domestic abuse seminar — we have an event scheduled at the end of May we’re still talking about doing," Schaus said. "That’s the hard part right now, what do we just cancel, what do we put off until the fall."
In the meantime, Schaus said the mission was teaching guests how to be ready rather than caught off guard for viral infections.
"We are keeping them safe, but they’re still doing the job skills training," Schaus said. "If they did have a job and they were at the entry level rather than management, that might have been part of why they were laid off, so our job training is speaking to them, 'You can move up so you can be proactive rather than reactive.'"
Between the cleaning and job training, Schaus said guests should be prepared to face COVID-19.
"Those who are being more active, those who are doing the cleaning, those who are doing the cooking, they’re the same mindset of, 'we’re being proactive, we’re not just sitting around, we’re being more offensive than defensive,'" Schaus said. "They're doing something about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.