A staff nurse could help Gospel Rescue Mission meet guests' basic health needs and cut down on ambulance calls, GRM officials say.
GRM Chief of Operations Cara Schaus said the mission keeps a full first aid kit in the kitchen. There also is a bin with over-the-counter medications, bandages and first aid supplies in the supply room. Multivitamins also are available to guests.
"If we did have a nurse available, we could make health care access easier for our guests," she said. "A lot of time they don't have transportation, or they're not from around here and they don't know where to start."
Executive Director Rich Schaus said a nurse also could help guests deal with diabetes or other health concerns, he said.
"Having a nurse onsite would help them understand the ramifications of not adjusting their diet or exercise," he said. "Not just doctor treatment, but how do you take care of yourself and how would you react now that you have this diagnosis."
A nurse could help reduce the number of ambulance calls to the mission, Schaus said, adding that the mission has made Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service calls at least once a week.
"Historically, it's been a lot more," Schaus said. "If EMS is called and they (the guest) want to go to the hospital, EMS does not have a choice. They have to take them to the hospital even if they realize it's not that significant."
According to GRM's Less EMS Case Plan, over the past 12 months, there were 247 EMS calls made from the mission that did not meet criteria for transportation. Cost from fuel and equipment from EMS was $228,800 during the same period, the plan said.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service compliance processor and billing supervisor Felisha Driskill said ambulance charges vary with the level of service provided, the staff on the unit and miles run.
Schaus said a nurse would visit with the guest to determine immediate health needs, then determine whether a trip to a hospital is needed. The nurse also could decide if the guest could be taken in a taxi or if an ambulance is needed, he said.
"We pay a taxi to get them to the hospital versus an ambulance, which would save that resource in the community," Schaus said.
GRM also seeks a small building for the nurse. Cara Schaus said there is no space in the main building or chapel building for a nurse's station.
"We are pretty much maxed out on space," she said. "Everywhere we can put a bunkbed we put one. The idea is to have a tiny house in the backyard."
He also said he has not set a timeline on when to hire the nurse because he wants to secure funding first.
"It's a concept, he said. I've probably got 20 different game plans to do at different times. If the right funder comes along, we would do almost immediately."
You can help
• If you would like to help Gospel Rescue Mission's efforts to provide a nurse, call (918) 682-3489, go to the GRM website at https://www.grmmuskogee.org/ or email Executive Director Rich Schaus at rich.schaus@grmmuskogee.org.
