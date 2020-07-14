Gospel Rescue Mission initiates Work Start Program

Gospel Rescue Mission has been a part of Muskogee since 1931 during the Great Depression with the goal to help those in need through partnering with the community. Three months ago, GRM started a Work Start Program to help their guests and community members by learning skills to make them employable.
“We don’t just want to get them a job; we want them to keep the job," said Charolette Sanders, volunteer coordinator. "So, we’re investigating how to have them keep a job so that they become an employee you want to keep.”
The program has been in development for around five years. GRM has been refining the program in the meantime to see what works. Now, they have a program that is open to their guests and the community.
Some of their members have found employment at Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner and Anna's Coffee Shop in Muskogee, but GRM is focusing on research at this time. GRM has sent a questionnaire to area businesses asking what jobs they offer for new hires, skill and certificate requirements, deal breakers for hiring and potential deal breakers to the deal breakers. For instance, a felony conviction may be a deal breaker for a company, but they may be qualified to work if they are seven years removed from the conviction.
Some of the guests at GRM do not have previous job experience they could put on a job application. The Work Start Program serves as an opportunity as a proving ground for those guests to train and acquire skills for work and to be a reference upon completing their training. They will also help guests who lost their birth certificate and social security card obtain new ones.
The Work Start Program offers food service, custodial, hotel industry and maintenance trainings. The guests are put into a training program based on their goals and desired jobs, then complete four or five levels of tasks depending on their training program. Each level has a checklist of tasks that progressively become more difficult. The guests move to the next level of tasks after mastering the previous level.
The program is not limited to only GRM guests. Community members may come to sharpen their skills in one of the training programs by completing the trainings and being on site for 20 hours a week.
Some of the guests have been told throughout their life they are unable to work or complete essential tasks, but GRM and the Work Start Program want to prove that the guests are capable and have potential.
“Every one of these men and women have the ability," said Rich Schaus, executive director. "They’ve been told they can’t, they shouldn’t, that they’re too stupid or too ugly or whatever. I don’t really see that in them. I see incredible potential in every one of these men and women that come in, and it doesn’t matter if they have a felony record that is 20 pages long, they still have something in them that’s valuable and I want to see that come out.”
The Work Start Program does not charge businesses or trainees for using the service. GRM funds the program through donations, grants and volunteers.
You can help
If your business would like to take part in the Work Start Program and fill out a questionnaire, contact the Gospel Rescue Mission: (918) 682-3489.
To volunteer or donate to the Gospel Rescue Mission, call (918) 682-3489.
