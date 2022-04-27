Gospel Rescue Mission’s hydroponics farm is set to harvest its first crop of lettuce at 2 p.m. May 5.
The farm, dubbed Fresh Start, was built inside a shipping container by Freight Farms, an agriculture tech company.
"Basically, there's hardly any dirt," said Rich Schaus, director of the Gospel Rescue Mission. "There's dirt-like stuff, but it's almost entirely grown with water. It also means that within the box we'll grow 2-1/2 acres of crops in a very small area.
"We'll be able to grow 12 months out of the year."
Schaus said the plan is to grow leafy green vegetables.
"Kale, spinach, lettuce — we'll be experimenting what sells best," he said. "Our real vision is we'll sell about half of it in order to sustain and keep that part of our ministry going. The other half will be given away."
Josh Blair is in charge of the project, and this is his third job with the mission since arriving as a volunteer.
"When they got the idea of the farm, I was interested in it and talked to Rich," Blair said. "He said he was looking for somebody to oversee it."
Blair is excited about the farm finally generating a product that can provide not only food for families but help out the mission.
"To see it all actually happen is pretty neat," he said. "To go from just an idea to producing food is going to be pretty rewarding."
The farm is growing to different varieties of lettuce — salanova green butter and salanova red butter.
Once the seeds are planted, Blair said it takes about three weeks before they are transferred to vertical panels, which he called the "nursery area," where they mature until they can be harvested and sold.
"Each panel has five channels, and you can put up to 15 plants in each channel," he said. "It depends on what you're growing. You can put up to 75 plants in one panel."
Schaus and Blair say they see the benefit that Fresh Start can provide for the mission and the Muskogee area.
"We'd love to partner with anyone we work with and all sorts of different agencies," Schaus said. "Those residents here that are looking for a job who have some questionable history, I think this is going to be a blessing for them. We'll see who's ready when we get to that stage, but right now it's a one-man operation."
