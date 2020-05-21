Nancy Rozell was driving home when she passed the Gospel Rescue Mission and pulled into the parking lot to pick up a box of free vegetables.
“They said they wanted to help us, and I knew it would be something my grandkids would enjoy,” said Rozell, a Muskogee resident. “I thought, “Wow! somebody’s going to help us out this week.’ I think this is a good idea because there are a lot of people in Muskogee who really need help at this time.”
The mission received 200 boxes that included cauliflower, tomatoes, celery and other fresh vegetables from the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa.
“We have a friendship with 3:16 Mission,” said Rich Schaus, the GRM executive director. “They contacted us and asked, ‘Can you use this?’ We didn’t know it was going to be this much. We could’ve used a bigger truck. There was no way our kitchen can process and use all of this before it would go bad. We decided to hand it out.”
“When you go to a food pantry, you’re getting junk food, and that’s what we were doing for a long time,” Schaus said. “That always hurt me because I knew if they eat it, it would be able sustain them, but it wasn’t really helping long term. These fruits and vegetables will be long term.”
One of the people who drove into the parking lot for the vegetables was Sharon Palmer of Muskogee. She said she saw it on Facebook.
“I thought it was a good outreach to people,” Palmer said. “I haven’t made it to the store yet. I also want to show my daughter about giving and helping other people. I’m also going to be able to share with my mom.”
Kenneth Walker was happy to help people by loading the boxes into the back of people’s cars as they drove through the GRM parking lot.
“I like to give back to the community,” Walker said. “We want to show that we’re not here to harm people but to help. I thought this would be a nice thing do and the right thing to do. It’s the right thing because people are going hungry and don’t have the means to eat.”
Schaus also loaded boxes to cars.
“We enjoy being a blessing to the community any way we can,” he said. “If people have other needs, they just need to let us know.”
