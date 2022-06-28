GovDeals.com to host new State Surplus online auction website

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Office of Management and Enterprise Services State Surplus department has moved their online auction service from auctions.ok.gov to GovDeals.com/Oklahoma for the online sale of surplus state property to the public.
GovDeals has more than 21 years of experience helping government and educational agencies navigate surplus disposition. With over 1 million registered buyers, the GovDeals online auction platform regularly generates higher net returns than these entities could typically collect on their own.
"It's been clear the state has needed a modernization in this space for some time," said OMES Capital Assets Management Administrator Janet Morrow. "This exciting partnership with GovDeals offers a more contemporary and user friendly experience for our citizens."
Bidders can register at the new govdeals.com/Oklahoma website starting June 27, and the actual bidding begins July 5. All those interested in bidding on State Surplus products are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
