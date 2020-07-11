OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt said that $4.2 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) is being distributed to 18 city and county governments to offset expenses incurred due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Until there is a cure for COVID-19, Oklahoma is adjusting to a new normal, which includes our local government services that are on the frontlines of keeping us safe and assisting our must vulnerable populations,” Stitt said. “Congress entrusted the State with this critical emergency federal aid, and I appreciate the partnership of local leaders who are participating in our thorough process to ensure we are delivering the dollars on target.”
The City of Eufaula will receive $4,489.98, and Wagoner County will receive $156,546.52.
In May, Stitt established the CARES FORWARD team comprised of cabinet secretaries and experts in finance, auditing, and federal grant writing to provide rigorous oversight and to maximize the distribution of $1.2 billion in CRF federal funds provided by Congress.
“Every city and county that filed reimbursement requests in June are receiving CRF funds after a thorough vetting process with the State,” said State Secretary of Budget Mike Mazzei. “CARES FORWARD completed a successful first month of reimbursements thanks to the partnership of cities and counties with submitting thorough documentation and explanations of expenses. We expect for reimbursement requests from cities and counties to significantly increase in the coming months as Oklahoma’s communities await a cure for this novel virus.”
During the first 10 days of every month, cities and counties can submit reimbursement requests to the CARES FORWARD team for CRF dollars to compensate for expenses directly impacted by COVID-19, such as payroll, heightened sanitation services, personal protective equipment, or modification to public services to increase safety measures. CARES FORWARD first began receiving reimbursements in June, with a total of 211 cities and counties registering with the state to be able to seek out CRF support by Dec. 31.
