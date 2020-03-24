Governor Kevin Stitt issued an order Tuesday afternoon to close non-essential businesses in counties with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The order becomes effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
breaking editor's pick
Governor orders non-essential businesses to close in affected counties
-
- Updated
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
72, Attorney, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will celebrate D.D.'s life with a private family service. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Lonnie Ray Rucker, 71, retired from City of Tulsa, left us Friday, 3/13/2020. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM to 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Private burial, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Friday, 12 Noon. biglowfunerals.com
Greta D. [Dean] Davis, 84, left us on Tuesday, 3/17/2020. Service Wednesday, 11 AM, Dean's Chapel Baptist Church. Burial Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- City declares state of emergency
- Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force
- Doke retracts statement
- DA urges officials to consider shelter-in-place order
- COVID-19 UPDATE / Case reported in Muskogee County
- OKC man dies from crash injuries
- Muskogee County EMS releases COVID-19 case info
- Closings, cancellations
- Gloves on for Jacobe; Muskogee ex heads to MMA after inking contract
- Closings, cancelations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.