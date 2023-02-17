Governor seeks priority status for Fansteel site cleanup

Gov. Kevin Stitt singled out a manufacturing site adjacent to the Port of Muskogee as one that poses “the greatest danger to public health …, welfare or the environment” among all facilities in the state known to present similar risks.
The governor made the declaration in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, seeking placement of the Fansteel-FMRI site on the National Priorities List. The list includes sites considered as “the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination."
The inclusion of these sites on the list, according to EPA documents, “serves as the basis for prioritizing EPA Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions.” Decisions to add a site to the list “based on a scientific determination of risks to people and the environment, consistent with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, and the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan.”
Fansteel extracted tantalum and niobium/columbium from ore and tin slag processed from 1956 to 1989 at a 110-acre site on the west bank of the Arkansas River. The company’s activities and the processes it used contaminated the site with radioactive material, heavy metals, acids and organic solvents.
“Radioactive and chemical contaminants remain on building and equipment surfaces, in soils, in two waste pits holding residual processing materials, in four surface impoundments associated with the wastewater treatment process, and in groundwater,” Stitt states in the Jan. 9 letter to EPA Region VI Administrator Earthea Nance. “The site also poses risk from other physical hazards.”
Nuclear Regulatory Commission documents summarizing FMRI’s decommissioning efforts indicate remediation of the site’s contaminated areas was expected to be completed this year. The unexpected discovery of new environmental risks in 2016 and a second bankruptcy case filed that year by Fansteel derailed the decommissioning plan.
NRC documents show a site inspection was conducted in April 2019 — about a year after the chemicals were discovered in the laboratory, which prompted the limited removal action by EPA — to assess the FMRI site for Superfund program eligibility. Samples were collected to determine if the site is eligible for EPA remediation funds.
Erin Hatfield, communications director for the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said the request to include the Fansteel site on the NPL culminates a years-long multi-agency attempt to implement a comprehensive site-management plan as Fansteel’s financial condition deteriorated. She described the prospect of an NPL designation as “the only option that could effectively address all of the environmental issues at the site.”
“The estimated cost is high, such that it limits the options available to the state for funding the clean-up,” Hatfield said. “Site abandonment will cease treatment of contaminated groundwater, which could eventually make its way to the Arkansas River.”
Hatfield said several benefits would flow from placing the contaminated site on the NPL. Among those benefits, she said, would be greater assurance that “the site will remain secure and not be abandoned when remaining funds (for decommissioning) are exhausted.”
“Listing it on the NPL will create a path forward for site management and clean-up, thereby averting risk to the citizens and environment in Oklahoma,” Hatfield said. “Ultimately, the result of listing is that the land can ultimately be made available for re-use.”
CERCLA, passed by Congress in 1980, imposes “cradle-to-grave liability” for management of hazardous material. Liability, which is limited by certain defenses, attaches when a hazardous material is generated and continues through transportation, treatment, storage and disposal.
State and federal regulators struck an environmental settlement agreement in 2020 with Fansteel during its second bankruptcy case. The agreement governs how proceeds from insurance policies or properties sales would be allocated for the eventual decommissioning of its Muskogee site.
Fansteel filed a lawsuit seeking to recover a portion of more than $25 million the company alleges it has spent to clean up or contain hazardous substances at its Muskogee site. The lawsuit, which names Muskogee City-County Port Authority as a defendant, remains pending.
Meanwhile, a 22-acre tract at the site was listed by a company that represents the Fansteel estate with the sales of its properties. The listing identifies the tract as one with “no environmental issues.”
Hatfield said notice of the proposed listing of the Fansteel site on the NPL will be published late March in the Federal Register for public comment. She expects the EPA will make a final determination for the NPL designation in September following a review of the comments received.
“Ongoing coordination with stakeholders will continue,” Hatfield said. “In the event that the listing does not become final, DEQ, EPA and NRC will continue to provide oversight to prevent negative impacts to Oklahoma and continue to search for solutions to manage the site.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.