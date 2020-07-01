Georgia-Pacific’s Muskogee Mill notified participating customers it is ending its Ecosource Wastepaper Recycling Pick-Up program effective immediately.
The program has historically been of mutual benefit to area business owners and to the Muskogee mill. Due to the increasing costs to self-fund this program, along with safety challenges presented by COVID-19, the Muskogee mill can no longer continue to safely or financially sustain this program.
GP is committed to continuing its use of recycled materials to make its paper products, including bath tissue and paper towels. By recycling wastepaper to make new consumer products at the Muskogee mill, more than 400,000 tons of wastepaper is removed from the waste stream each year.
To continue partnering with the local community, with the support of the City of Muskogee, bins designated for quality wastepaper remain available for anyone locally to drop off paper products for recycling using one of the city’s drop-off sites. The City of Muskogee also provides bins for recycling of aluminum, batteries, plastic, metals and glass.
Bins are available at 110 Iola St. (northwest corner of Main and Iola). Recycling containers also are available in front of the mill gate, 4901 E. Chandler Road. Anyone may drop off used quality paper products, including used office paper, newspapers, shredded paper and small amounts of cardboard at the available bins in the area.
