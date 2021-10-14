Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St., has several events planned for the next few days.
On Friday, an Indian tacos fundraiser for Scouts is planned. You may eat in or carry out from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Oct.23, Grace will host a table near the Depot Green from 5 to 7:30 p.m. In addition, there will be a Scout Haunted House at Grace from 7 to 10 p.m. with a concession stand. The event is open to the public. Adults are $2, and children are $1.
On Oct. 31, the church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8 p.m., in the parking lot shared with Antioch on West Broadway.
