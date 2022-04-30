Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St., will hold their Amazing Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6-7 in the Parish Hall next to the church. Check out furniture, clothing, shoes, linens, appliances, books, seasonal items and LOTS of odds and ends. All proceeds from this sale go to the Summer 2022 Youth Mission Trip to service on the Navajo reservation. Find wonderful rummage treasures and help youth serve others as Christ served. ALL are welcome at Grace!
Grace Episcopal to host annual rummage sale
Submitted by B.J. Charbonneau
