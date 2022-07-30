Grace Episcopal to host community block party

People are encouraged to wear their swimsuits at Grace Episcopal Church's VBS this Sunday.
The VBS means Very Big Slide, and that means big, wet, inflatable waterslide.
"We'll have three big waterslides," said B.J. Charbonneau with the church. "Our scouts are going to have some games, some slides and some water features. We have two scout troops and a scout pack, and they're going to help."
The sliding will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
There also will be free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, beverages and snow cones. A disc jockey will provide music, and community organizations will have information tables.
Youth and family minister Nancy Scott said VBS is basically a "big, giant community block party."
There will be no preaching or Bible studying.
"This is just for fun. It's a gift to our community. It's just to let everybody know that, hey, we're here," she said. "We care for the people in our community so much, we just wanted to be able to give them something with no strings attached. There's no charge. That's it."
Scott said the church held a Very Big Slide in 2019, which drew 1,000 people.
She said she hopes for that many this year.
Concern about the COVID-19 pandemic halted the VBS in 2020 and 2021.
"Some people are still cautious about getting out, others are not," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Very Big Slide VBS.
WHEN: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Parking lot near Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
ADMISSION: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.