Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St., will hold their Amazing Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Parish Hall next to the church. Come check out furniture, clothing, shoes, linens, appliances, books, seasonal items and LOTS of “odds and ends!” All proceeds from this sale go to the church's Community Outreach Projects, such as: memorial pocket garden, Meals on Wings, Scouts, AA, ALA-NON, Angel Tree, Halloween Haunted House, Trunk or Treat, Food Pantry Support, and many others. Come find wonderful rummage treasures and help continue these projects for the community.
Grace Episcopal to host two-day rummage sale
- Submitted by Grace Episcopal Church
