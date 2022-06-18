Grace for the Day: Restoration of hope defeats hopelessness

One of the greatest challenges faced by anyone who works in the mental health field is reaching out to folks who have given up hope. The most poignant examples of that hopelessness are those who consider taking their own lives.
It is difficult, and rightly so, for the average person to understand how someone would rather inflict their own death than to live. You do not relate because there are parts of your life that are hopeful. You either find joy or hope to find joy in certain parts of your existence.
Imagine if there was nothing, absolutely nothing in your life that brought you joy or happiness. Now, to make matters worse, imagine if everything in your life brought you pain and demanded coping energy that had long been depleted. The thought of tomorrow is not that it will get better but that it will get worse, that the pain will expand, and that there is no more room inside you to house it. At that point, the only hope is to get away, but there is nowhere to go — in this life.
You have experienced a much smaller version of that hopelessness when you have been so stressed and anxious that you felt like you had to get out of town or go crazy. We take vacations to escape such stress, but we will have to come back to it, hopefully refueled from the escape. Imagine trying to get out of town because everything has gotten so stressful, only to enter the vacation from hell.
In your attempts to help those who are clinically depressed you may try to help them reflect on the things in their lives that are worth living for. What you are imagining are the parallel things in your life that you deem worth living for. You are presenting an outside perspective of their lives without knowing the actual experiences of their families. You are projecting your life and perspective onto theirs.
Your children love you and bring you joy and so you project that onto her children, thus implying she should be joyful but that instead she is selfish and ungrateful. The people we love and who love us the most can bring us the greatest pain.
The second step in the 12-step recovery program utilized by Alcoholics Anonymous states: "(We) came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity." Five of the twelve steps refer to God by name or definition. Since alcohol and controlled substances are utilized by many to cope with the devastation in their lives, to simply remove the abused substance would reintroduce folks to the despair they were trying to anesthetize. It would return them to hopelessness.
When your world brings you despair, and you have run out of methods for coping, the only seeming escape from the despair is just that, escape. But how do you escape from the entire world? Temporary escapes are relocation, vacations, sleep, altered-state, fainting, or insanity. If you have tried the others and insanity is beyond your reach, there are few choices left — for escape. AA step number two does not address escaping alcoholism (and all its associated trials) but being restored to a sane life. Escaping life is not the answer to a hopeless life, restoration is. Everyone in despair had a time in their lives in which they claimed hope. Slowly over time that hope was extinguished.
God helps to restore hope, because the foundation for hope cannot be found in the world, especially in a world in which everything has gone wrong and every action results in pain. Every life can be overhauled, restored, and renewed. Those are the very words to describe God’s interaction with the world. We were all hopelessly lost in sin, and while we were still in sin God sent his son to die for us so that we could be reborn (his words) in this life and resurrected (and perfected) for the life to come.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
