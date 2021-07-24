Grace for the Day: The Old Testament . . . is not really a testament

In the name of full disclosure, the New Testament is not new, and not just because it is 2,000 years old. If you had spoken with an ancient Hebrew and you referred to “The Old Testament,” or even to “The Bible,” he would not have known what you were talking about. The Hebrews referred to their scriptures as the Tanakh, which is an acronym of the three parts of their sacred texts: T(orah, instruction or law) + N(evim, prophets) + K(ethuvim, writings).
Old Testament is an unfortunate misnomer, because as stated by the Hebrew writer, “where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator.” Rather, what we call the Old Testament is actually a covenant. God created a covenant with Abraham (literally “cut a covenant,” because it involved cutting an animal in two).
He also created a covenant with Israel, which was entered into through circumcision (also a cut, but of a different kind). In neither case was there the death of a testator. A covenant is a legal agreement that binds both parties to perform certain actions, and by failing to do so they violate the covenant and it becomes void. A home mortgage is a covenant between the home owner and the lender. If either party fails to uphold his/her legally binding agreement (the mortgage) then the other party has the basis to force compliance or to be free from the commitment. In the case of the mortgager, the home can now be repossessed and former payments will be forfeited. The problem with the covenant that God made with Israel is that it was violated 100% of the time by 100% of the people.
Because of the 100% failure rate of compliance with the Covenant, not just among Hebrews, but among all people, God took a different approach through Jesus. He created a testament.
A testament is a specific type of covenant that requires very limited action on the part of the beneficiary. A Last Will and Testament usually involves one person leaving benefits to others persons which requires nothing of those persons other than to show up, obtain the proceeds of the will, and then use them to benefit themselves. Someone has to die and bequeath proceeds in order for a will to have meaning and power. That is what Jesus did at the cross. The testament is a very specific form of covenant in that it is not dependent on the receiving party fulfilling an equal agreement.
Every testament is a covenant but not every covenant is a testament. Since the Covenant is not a testament, it cannot be called the Old Testament, thus implying that it has been replaced with another “new” Covenant that is of like kind. Since there is only one Testament, it cannot be new. Thus, to be true to Scripture, we are left with a Covenant (between God and Israel) and a Testament.
Since they are radically different, there is no old and new. There is simply one of each. Is this merely semantics? No, because of the radical difference between the two approaches God has used to try to re-establish a relationship with lost humanity. They must not be confused. You cannot un-know what you have now learned.
The problem that you will face is that when you hear people use “Old” and “New Testament” you will have to decide whether or not it is important enough to you to try to share what you know. The terms have been around so long that you and I will probably never see those titles changed in our lifetime. Is it not preferred to refer to things associated with God by descriptions that are accurate? Is it not a matter of respect and correctness, especially when they describe things fundamental to the salvation of mankind?
Stephen Parker is more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
